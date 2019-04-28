Happy anniversary to Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Panglinan, Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, and Lucy Torres and Richard Gomez!

Published 4:44 PM, April 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – What do Sharon Cuneta, Richard Gomez, and Judy Ann Santos have in common? All three are celebrating their wedding anniversaries with their partners.

Sharon has been with Senator Kiko Pangilinan for 23 years, Richard married model and Leyte representative Lucy Torres 21 years ago, while Judy Ann celebrated a decade of marriage to TV host Ryan Agoncillo.

Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan

Megastar Sharon Cuneta had been in several high-profile relationships before she settled down with lawyer and now Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan. The two married on April 28, 1996.

Like any couple, their relationship has been tested many times. In 2017, during her birthday presentation on ASAP, Sharon thanked Kiko and admitted that they almost ended the marriage. (READ: 'Thank you, Sutart': Sharon, Kiko pen sweet anniversary messages)

The couple celebrate their 23rd anniversary this year.

Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres

Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres' story proves that fairy tales can come true, and that a fan can end up with her favorite movie star. The couple met when Lucy was chosen to be a model for a Lux shampoo commercial, in which Richard was her leading man.

In a throwback post back in 2018, Lucy, said she had a crush on Richard for a long time. She also shared a photo of herself taken by Richard.

The two, who are celebrating their 21st anniversary, tied the knot in Ormoc, Leyte, in 1998. They have a daughter, 18-year-old Juliana

In celebration of their 21st anniversary, Richard posted an excerpt of the same Lux commercial.

"This is the tv ad where I fell in love with this 19 year old lady. It didn't take too long and I asked her to marry me. Its been 21 years since and it feels like we just got married yesterday. Happy Anniversary to you my love!!!"

Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo

On April 28, 2009, actress Judy Ann Santos became Mrs Ryan Agoncillo in an intimate wedding in Batangas.

The couple renewed their vows back in 2016 also in Batangas.

Their love story began on the TV show Krystala. Judy Ann played the role of the titular superhero while Ryan played her leading man. The friendship developed into a romantic relationship.

After the show, the two starred in Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo and the follow up Sakal, Sakali, Saklolo.

Ten years since they married, the two posted sweet messages for each other on Instagram.

"You are my heart, my soul, my life , my love... " Judy Ann wrote.

Ryan wrote: "I am no Superman, I have no answers for you, I am no hero, oh that’s for sure. But I do know one thing, that’s where you are, is where I belong, Where you go, is where I want to be."

– Rappler.com

