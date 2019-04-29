'Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus' wins Best Picture while Nadine Lustre wins Best Actress for 'Never Not Love You'

Published 9:36 AM, April 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The winners of the 2019 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards were announced on Sunday, April 28, at the Meralco Theater.

The movie Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus won Best Picture, while Dwein Baltazar won Best Director and Best Screeplay.

Actress Nadine Lustre won Best Actress for her role in the move Never Not Love You, while Victor Neri and Eddie Garcia were tied for Best Actor for their roles in ML and A Short History of A Few Bad Things, respectively.

Adrienne Vergara won Best Supporting Actress for Dog Days, while Joem Bascon earned a Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Double Twisting Double Back.

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Picture

Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes

Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

A Short History of a Few Bad Things

Dog Days

Goyo : Ang Batang Heneral

WINNER: Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus

Kung Paano Siya Nawala

Never Not Love You

Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a Fisting

Oda sa Wala

Grand Jury Prize for Film: Ang Panahon ng Halimaw and Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a. Fisting

Best Director

Whammy Alcazaren, Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a. Fisting

WINNER: Dwein Baltazar, Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus

Dwein Baltazar, Oda sa Wala

Lav Diaz, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Timmy Harn, Dog Days

Erik Matti, BuyBust

Joel Ruiz, Kung Paano Siya Nawala

Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



Best Actress



Judy Ann Santos, Ang Dalawang Mrs Reyes

Gabby Padilla, Billie & Emma

Perla Bautista, Kung Paano Hinhintay Ang Dapithapon

Angelica Panganiban, Exes Baggage

Glaiza de Castro, Liway

Iyah Mina, Mamu; And a Mother too

Sarah Geronimo, Miss Granny

WINNER: Nadine Lustre, Never Not Love You

Marietta Subong, Oda sa Wala

Anne Curtis, Sid & Aya: Not A Love Story

Best Actor

WINNER: Eddie Garcia, ML

Alwyn Uytingco, Asuang

WINNER: Victor Neri, A Short History of A Few Bad Things

Carlo Aquino, Exes Baggage

JM de Guzman, Kung Paano Siya Nawala

Dante Rivero, Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon

James Reid, Never Not Love You

Mon Confiado, El Peste

Christian Bables, Signal Rock

Daniel Padilla, The Hows of Us

Ybes Bagadiong, Dog Days

Best Supporting Actress

Shaina Magdayao, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Hazel Orencio, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Bituin Escalante, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Pinky Amador, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Cherie Gil, Citizen Jake

Daria Ramirez, Signal Rock

Agot Isidro, Kung Paano Siya Nawala

WINNER: Adrienne Vergara, Dog Days

Mary Joy Apostol, Hospicio

Cielo Aquino, Billie & Emma

Best Supporting Actor

Publio Briones III, A Short History of a Few Bad Things

Levi Ignacio, BuyBust

Arjo Atayde, BuyBust

Teroy Guzman, Citizen Jake

Gabby Eigenmann, Citizen Jake

WINNER: Joem Bascon, Double Twisting Double Back

Soliman Cruz, Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus

Menggie Cobarrubias, Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon

Richard “Ebong” Joson, Liway

Arron Villaflor, Mamu; And a Mother too

Nanding Josef, Signal Rock

Best Visual Effects

Dennis Rejoy, John Vincent Suarez Alimuom Gem Garcia, Ernest Villanueva & UpprGrnd Aurora Mothership, Inc BuyBust

WINNER: Blackburst, Inc Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral

Best Sound

WINNER: Corinne de San Jose, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Whannie Dellosa, BuyBust

Albert Michael Idioma, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral

Axel Fernandez, Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus

Alan Caro, Musmos Na Sumibol Sa Gubat Ng Digma

Immanuel Verona, We Will Not Die Tonight

Best Musical Score

Sewage Worker/Marcus Adoro, Dog Days

Hiroko Nagai and Harold Andre Cruz Santos, Double Twisting Double Back

Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral

Emerzon Texon, Meet Me In St Gallen

Fergus Cronkite, Melodrama/Random/Melbourne

WINNER: Erwin Romulo and Malek Lopez, Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a. Fisting

Kurt Alalag and Ma-I Guia Padilla and Marc Tan, Tanabata’s Wife

Best Song

"Mula sa Ilalim ng Lupa," Ang Panahon ng Halimaw, (Music and Lyrics by Lav Diaz)"

"Akala," The Day After Valentine’s, (Music and Lyrics by Marion Aunor)

"Isa pang Araw," Miss Granny, (Music and Lyrics by Miguel Mendoza)

WINNER: "Buhay Teatro," Paglisan, (Music by Teresa Barrozo, Lyrics by Christela Marquez, Aica Ganhinhin, Carl Papa and Erika Estacio)

"Ikaw," Paglisan, (Music and Lyrics by Lloyd Oliver and Tiny Corpuz)

"Sa’yo Na," Rainbow’s Sunset, (Music and Lyrics by Emerzon Texon)

"Heartbeats," Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story (Music and Lyrics by Chris Valera & Alessandra De Rossi)

Best Production Design

Michael Espanol and Roma Regala, BuyBust

Richard Somes, El Peste

Roy Lachica, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral

Marielle Hizon, Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon

Maolen Fadul, Oda sa Wala

Alvin Francisco, Pan De Salawal

Norico Santos, The Hows of Us

Ericsson Navarro, Unli Life

Thesa Tang, Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a. Fisting

Achievement in Editing

Maria Estela Paiso and Keith Deligero, A Short History of A Few Bad Things

Jay Halili, BuyBust

John Torres and Mervine Aquino, Dog Days

Apol Dating, Double Twisting Double Back

WINNER: Lawrence S. Ang, Kung Paano Siya Nawala

Ilsa Malsi, Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a. Fisting

Dwein Baltazar, Oda sa Wala

WINNER: Hiyas Baldemor Bagabaldo, Pag-ukit sa Paniniwala

Ilsa Malsi, Gusto Kita With All My Hyporthalamus

Achievement in Cinematography

Neil Daza, Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus

Neil Bion, BuyBust

Pong Ignacio, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral

Mycko David, Never Not Love You

Sasha Palomares, Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a. Fisting

WINNER: Neil Daza, Oda sa Wala

Tey Clamor, Pan De Salawal

Albert Banzon and Jippy Pascua, Dog Days

Nap Jamir, Tanabata’s Wife

Adapted Screenplay

Keith Sicat, Alimuom (Based on the graphic novel Outerspace Filipino Workers by Keith Sicat)

Juan Miguel Severo, Hintayan Ng Langit (Based on the one-act play of the same title by Juan Miguel Severo)

Jinky Laurel, Miss Granny (Based on the 2014 Korean film of the same title written by Shin Dong-ik, Hong Yoon-jeon and Dong Hee-seon)

Rinka Sycip ,Para sa Broken Hearted, (Based on the novel of the same title by Marcelo Santos II)

WINNER: Charlson L. Ong, Choy Pangilinan, Mao Portus, and Juan Carlos Tarobal Tanabata’s Wife (Based on the short story of the same title by Sinai Hamada)

Original Screenplay

Paul Grant, A Short History of a Few Bad Things

Jun Lana and Elmer Gatchalian, Ang Dalawang Mrs Reyes

Lav Diaz, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Marius Talampas, Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap

Carl Papa, Rayn Brizuela and Lawrence Nicodemus, Asuang

WINNER: Dwein Baltazar, Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus

Dwein Baltazar, Oda sa Wala

Rody Vera, Signal Rock

Jason Paul Laxamana, So Connected

Best Short Films

Baguio Address No. 10, Mervine Aquino

Manila is full of Men Named Boy, Andrew Stephen Lee

‘Wag Mo kong kausapin (Please Stop Talking) Josef Gacutan

WINNER: Siyudad sa Bulawan (City of Gold), Jarell Serencio

Gabi ng Kababalaghan (Mysteries of the Night), Stephen Lopez

Pulangui, Bagane Fiola

Tembong (Connecting), Shaira Advincula

Sa Among Agwat (In Between Spaces ), Don Senoc

Balai (Home), Klarisse Purugganan

Madugo ang Gabi, Alex Torres

Best Documentary

WINNER: All Grown Up, Wena Sanchez

Call Her Ganda, PJ Raval

Pag-ukit sa Paniniwala, Hiyas Baldemor Bagabaldo



Grand Jury Prize for a Short Film: Balai (Home) Klarisse Purugganan

Lifetime Achievement Awardees: Marilou Diaz Abaya, Laurice Guillen, and Charo Santos-Concio

German Moreno Youth Achievement Award: Maymay Entrata and Bianca Umali



FPJ Memorial Award: Anne Curtis

Dolphy Memorial Award: Maricel Soriano

– Rappler.com