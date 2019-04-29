FULL LIST: Winners of the 2019 FAMAS Awards
MANILA, Philippines – The winners of the 2019 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards were announced on Sunday, April 28, at the Meralco Theater.
The movie Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus won Best Picture, while Dwein Baltazar won Best Director and Best Screeplay.
Actress Nadine Lustre won Best Actress for her role in the move Never Not Love You, while Victor Neri and Eddie Garcia were tied for Best Actor for their roles in ML and A Short History of A Few Bad Things, respectively.
Adrienne Vergara won Best Supporting Actress for Dog Days, while Joem Bascon earned a Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Double Twisting Double Back.
Here's the full list of winners:
Best Picture
- Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes
- Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- A Short History of a Few Bad Things
- Dog Days
- Goyo : Ang Batang Heneral
- WINNER: Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus
- Kung Paano Siya Nawala
- Never Not Love You
- Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a Fisting
- Oda sa Wala
Grand Jury Prize for Film: Ang Panahon ng Halimaw and Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a. Fisting
Best Director
- Whammy Alcazaren, Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a. Fisting
- WINNER: Dwein Baltazar, Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus
- Dwein Baltazar, Oda sa Wala
- Lav Diaz, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Timmy Harn, Dog Days
- Erik Matti, BuyBust
- Joel Ruiz, Kung Paano Siya Nawala
- Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
Best Actress
- Judy Ann Santos, Ang Dalawang Mrs Reyes
- Gabby Padilla, Billie & Emma
- Perla Bautista, Kung Paano Hinhintay Ang Dapithapon
- Angelica Panganiban, Exes Baggage
- Glaiza de Castro, Liway
- Iyah Mina, Mamu; And a Mother too
- Sarah Geronimo, Miss Granny
- WINNER: Nadine Lustre, Never Not Love You
- Marietta Subong, Oda sa Wala
- Anne Curtis, Sid & Aya: Not A Love Story
Best Actor
- WINNER: Eddie Garcia, ML
- Alwyn Uytingco, Asuang
- WINNER: Victor Neri, A Short History of A Few Bad Things
- Carlo Aquino, Exes Baggage
- JM de Guzman, Kung Paano Siya Nawala
- Dante Rivero, Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon
- James Reid, Never Not Love You
- Mon Confiado, El Peste
- Christian Bables, Signal Rock
- Daniel Padilla, The Hows of Us
- Ybes Bagadiong, Dog Days
Best Supporting Actress
- Shaina Magdayao, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Hazel Orencio, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Bituin Escalante, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Pinky Amador, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Cherie Gil, Citizen Jake
- Daria Ramirez, Signal Rock
- Agot Isidro, Kung Paano Siya Nawala
- WINNER: Adrienne Vergara, Dog Days
- Mary Joy Apostol, Hospicio
- Cielo Aquino, Billie & Emma
Best Supporting Actor
- Publio Briones III, A Short History of a Few Bad Things
- Levi Ignacio, BuyBust
- Arjo Atayde, BuyBust
- Teroy Guzman, Citizen Jake
- Gabby Eigenmann, Citizen Jake
- WINNER: Joem Bascon, Double Twisting Double Back
- Soliman Cruz, Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus
- Menggie Cobarrubias, Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon
- Richard “Ebong” Joson, Liway
- Arron Villaflor, Mamu; And a Mother too
- Nanding Josef, Signal Rock
Best Visual Effects
- Dennis Rejoy, John Vincent Suarez Alimuom Gem Garcia, Ernest Villanueva & UpprGrnd Aurora Mothership, Inc BuyBust
- WINNER: Blackburst, Inc Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
Best Sound
- WINNER: Corinne de San Jose, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Whannie Dellosa, BuyBust
- Albert Michael Idioma, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
- Axel Fernandez, Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus
- Alan Caro, Musmos Na Sumibol Sa Gubat Ng Digma
- Immanuel Verona, We Will Not Die Tonight
Best Musical Score
- Sewage Worker/Marcus Adoro, Dog Days
- Hiroko Nagai and Harold Andre Cruz Santos, Double Twisting Double Back
- Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
- Emerzon Texon, Meet Me In St Gallen
- Fergus Cronkite, Melodrama/Random/Melbourne
- WINNER: Erwin Romulo and Malek Lopez, Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a. Fisting
- Kurt Alalag and Ma-I Guia Padilla and Marc Tan, Tanabata’s Wife
Best Song
- "Mula sa Ilalim ng Lupa," Ang Panahon ng Halimaw, (Music and Lyrics by Lav Diaz)"
- "Akala," The Day After Valentine’s, (Music and Lyrics by Marion Aunor)
- "Isa pang Araw," Miss Granny, (Music and Lyrics by Miguel Mendoza)
- WINNER: "Buhay Teatro," Paglisan, (Music by Teresa Barrozo, Lyrics by Christela Marquez, Aica Ganhinhin, Carl Papa and Erika Estacio)
- "Ikaw," Paglisan, (Music and Lyrics by Lloyd Oliver and Tiny Corpuz)
- "Sa’yo Na," Rainbow’s Sunset, (Music and Lyrics by Emerzon Texon)
- "Heartbeats," Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story (Music and Lyrics by Chris Valera & Alessandra De Rossi)
Best Production Design
- Michael Espanol and Roma Regala, BuyBust
- Richard Somes, El Peste
- Roy Lachica, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
- Marielle Hizon, Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon
- Maolen Fadul, Oda sa Wala
- Alvin Francisco, Pan De Salawal
- Norico Santos, The Hows of Us
- Ericsson Navarro, Unli Life
- Thesa Tang, Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a. Fisting
Achievement in Editing
- Maria Estela Paiso and Keith Deligero, A Short History of A Few Bad Things
- Jay Halili, BuyBust
- John Torres and Mervine Aquino, Dog Days
- Apol Dating, Double Twisting Double Back
- WINNER: Lawrence S. Ang, Kung Paano Siya Nawala
- Ilsa Malsi, Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a. Fisting
- Dwein Baltazar, Oda sa Wala
- WINNER: Hiyas Baldemor Bagabaldo, Pag-ukit sa Paniniwala
- Ilsa Malsi, Gusto Kita With All My Hyporthalamus
Achievement in Cinematography
- Neil Daza, Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus
- Neil Bion, BuyBust
- Pong Ignacio, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
- Mycko David, Never Not Love You
- Sasha Palomares, Never Tear Us Apart a.k.a. Fisting
- WINNER: Neil Daza, Oda sa Wala
- Tey Clamor, Pan De Salawal
- Albert Banzon and Jippy Pascua, Dog Days
- Nap Jamir, Tanabata’s Wife
Adapted Screenplay
- Keith Sicat, Alimuom (Based on the graphic novel Outerspace Filipino Workers by Keith Sicat)
- Juan Miguel Severo, Hintayan Ng Langit (Based on the one-act play of the same title by Juan Miguel Severo)
- Jinky Laurel, Miss Granny (Based on the 2014 Korean film of the same title written by Shin Dong-ik, Hong Yoon-jeon and Dong Hee-seon)
- Rinka Sycip ,Para sa Broken Hearted, (Based on the novel of the same title by Marcelo Santos II)
- WINNER: Charlson L. Ong, Choy Pangilinan, Mao Portus, and Juan Carlos Tarobal Tanabata’s Wife (Based on the short story of the same title by Sinai Hamada)
Original Screenplay
- Paul Grant, A Short History of a Few Bad Things
- Jun Lana and Elmer Gatchalian, Ang Dalawang Mrs Reyes
- Lav Diaz, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Marius Talampas, Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap
- Carl Papa, Rayn Brizuela and Lawrence Nicodemus, Asuang
- WINNER: Dwein Baltazar, Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus
- Dwein Baltazar, Oda sa Wala
- Rody Vera, Signal Rock
- Jason Paul Laxamana, So Connected
Best Short Films
- Baguio Address No. 10, Mervine Aquino
- Manila is full of Men Named Boy, Andrew Stephen Lee
- ‘Wag Mo kong kausapin (Please Stop Talking) Josef Gacutan
- WINNER: Siyudad sa Bulawan (City of Gold), Jarell Serencio
- Gabi ng Kababalaghan (Mysteries of the Night), Stephen Lopez
- Pulangui, Bagane Fiola
- Tembong (Connecting), Shaira Advincula
- Sa Among Agwat (In Between Spaces ), Don Senoc
- Balai (Home), Klarisse Purugganan
- Madugo ang Gabi, Alex Torres
Best Documentary
- WINNER: All Grown Up, Wena Sanchez
- Call Her Ganda, PJ Raval
- Pag-ukit sa Paniniwala, Hiyas Baldemor Bagabaldo
Grand Jury Prize for a Short Film: Balai (Home) Klarisse Purugganan
Lifetime Achievement Awardees: Marilou Diaz Abaya, Laurice Guillen, and Charo Santos-Concio
German Moreno Youth Achievement Award: Maymay Entrata and Bianca Umali
FPJ Memorial Award: Anne Curtis
Dolphy Memorial Award: Maricel Soriano
– Rappler.com
