Meet Augustus Titus Chua

Published 9:11 AM, April 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Nadine Samonte and husband Richard Chua welcomed their second child over the weekend.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, April 28, Richard shared a photo of their son Augustus Titus.

"World, please meet my son Titus," Richard captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram World pls meet my son titus A post shared by richard chua (@rboy_chua) on Apr 27, 2019 at 6:27pm PDT

Some of the couple's celebrity friends such as Rachel Peters and Gwen Zamora congratulated them for the addition to their family. They have a daughter, Heather.

In another post, Richard wrote: "My life right here in this pic."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by richard chua (@rboy_chua) on Apr 28, 2019 at 6:58pm PDT

Nadine announced her pregnancy back in October. – Rappler.com