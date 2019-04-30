Nadine Samonte, Richard Chua welcome second child
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Nadine Samonte and husband Richard Chua welcomed their second child over the weekend.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, April 28, Richard shared a photo of their son Augustus Titus.
"World, please meet my son Titus," Richard captioned the photo.
Some of the couple's celebrity friends such as Rachel Peters and Gwen Zamora congratulated them for the addition to their family. They have a daughter, Heather.
In another post, Richard wrote: "My life right here in this pic."
Nadine announced her pregnancy back in October. – Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.