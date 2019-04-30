Happy birthday Bossing!

MANILA, Philippines – TV host Vic Sotto was thrown a surprise birthday party on Sunday, April 28, in celebration of his 65th birthday.

Wife Pauleen Luna organized the event. Vic's kids - Tali, Oyo, Danica, Vico, and Paulina were present, as well as members of the Sotto clan.

It was clear Vic, known to many as Bossing, was surprised and touched by the party.

In a message for Vic, Pauleen wrote: "You only deserve the best because you give us your best. Thank you for the unconditional love you give all of us. I pray that the Lord will give all the desires of your heart. Happy birthday, my love!"

Prior to the surprise party, the staff of Eat Bulaga gave the TV host and actor a birthday celebration, where his other children also came.

