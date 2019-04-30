WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz is back... for a TV commercial, at least
MANILA, Philippines – After staying off the radar for over two years, John Lloyd Cruz returns to the screen, albeit through a TV commercial.
On Monday, April 29, Turks, a popular shawarma brand posted the commercial featuring the actor taking pictures and traveling. It ended with him eating a shawarma.
A teaser was previously released weeks back with Piolo Pascual and Bea Alonzo posting greetings of his return to the limelight.
John Lloyd took an indefinite leave in October 2017, following reports that rumored girlfriend Ellen Adarna was pregnant. (#Couplegoals: The low-key relationship of John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna)
The couple, who reportedly welcomed a son last year, have mostly kept their private lives, well, private. –Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.