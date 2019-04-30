The actor stars in a TV ad

Published 12:44 PM, April 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After staying off the radar for over two years, John Lloyd Cruz returns to the screen, albeit through a TV commercial.

On Monday, April 29, Turks, a popular shawarma brand posted the commercial featuring the actor taking pictures and traveling. It ended with him eating a shawarma.

A teaser was previously released weeks back with Piolo Pascual and Bea Alonzo posting greetings of his return to the limelight.

John Lloyd took an indefinite leave in October 2017, following reports that rumored girlfriend Ellen Adarna was pregnant. (#Couplegoals: The low-key relationship of John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna)

The couple, who reportedly welcomed a son last year, have mostly kept their private lives, well, private. –Rappler.com