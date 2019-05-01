Noah Centineo will play He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe'
MANILA, Philippines – He made hearts swoon on To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. And soon, Noah Centineo will be making even more fans weak in the knees as he portrays the most powerful man on the universe, He-Man.
In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 30, Noah confirmed earlier reports that he'd been cast in the role.
"Yes, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah," he answered when asked Jimmy if he will play He-Man.
"I have an affinity for being in my underwear. I don't know what it is," he said in jest.
Turning serious, Noah said that he's excited. "It's a great opportunity."
He-Man is one of the most popular pop culture characters of the '80s. Based on a Mattel toy line, it spawned a beloved TV series and a 1987 movie. The TV show and movie tells the story of Prince Adam of Eternia and how he defends the kingdom and Castle Greyskull. (READ: Cartoons from the '80s we'd love to watch again) –Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.