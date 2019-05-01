'I have an affinity for being in my underwear. I don't know what it is,' the actor jokes

Published 10:42 AM, May 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – He made hearts swoon on To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. And soon, Noah Centineo will be making even more fans weak in the knees as he portrays the most powerful man on the universe, He-Man.

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 30, Noah confirmed earlier reports that he'd been cast in the role.

"Yes, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah," he answered when asked Jimmy if he will play He-Man.

"I have an affinity for being in my underwear. I don't know what it is," he said in jest.

Turning serious, Noah said that he's excited. "It's a great opportunity."

He-Man is one of the most popular pop culture characters of the '80s. Based on a Mattel toy line, it spawned a beloved TV series and a 1987 movie. The TV show and movie tells the story of Prince Adam of Eternia and how he defends the kingdom and Castle Greyskull. (READ: Cartoons from the '80s we'd love to watch again) –Rappler.com