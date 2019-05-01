The 36-year-old actress and mental health advocate wishes to put her BS Psychology degree to good use after graduation

Published 11:58 AM, May 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Jodi Sta. Maria, who is also known for dishing out daily self-love anecdotes of positivity and encouragement on Twitter, wishes to takes her mental health advocacy to higher heights by putting up a small mental health clinic in the future.

You may be struggling right now with what's in front of you but there are soo many people in your life who believe in you, support you, and love you for who you are. May you find strength and comfort in knowing that. — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) April 4, 2019

Sending love to everyone who's trying their best to heal from things they don't discuss. Akap ng mahigpit mga kapatid! I promise things will get better I don't know when but it will get better. — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) March 27, 2019

As Jodie is currently completing her BS Psychology degree at Southville International School and Colleges in Las Pinas, the 36-year-old expressed her desire to put her newfound knowledge to good use by helping fellow Filipinos suffering from mental health conditions.

“Prayer ko na makapag-put up ako ng small clinic, alam mo yun? Para makatulong sa mga tao na nagsa-suffer from depression, anxiety. Magamit ko ‘yung mga natutunan ko sa school para makatulong sa mga tao,” she shared on TV show Magandang Buhay on Monday, April 29. (It is my prayer to put up a small clinic, you know, so I can really help people who are suffering from depression and/or anxiety. I want to use what I learned from school to help people.)

Jodi currently juggles full-time work and being a mother on top of her studies. However, to Jodi, the fatigue instantly goes away once she's at school.

“Alam mo ‘yung kahit pagod na pagod ka sa ginagawa mo pero pagdating sa school, ‘yung nabubuhayan ang dugo ko,” she added. (You know when you're just so, so tired from everything that you're doing? But when I arrive at school, my blood wakes up. I feel alive.)

According to Inquirer.net, Jodi, who is also an acupuncture detoxification specialist, wishes to pursue a Master's degree, once she's finished her undergraduate degree. – Rappler.com