Published 2:51 PM, May 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Baron Geisler confirmed that he is set to wed his girlfriend Jamie Marie Evangelista soon.

In an interview with entertainment website Push, the actor, who is part of FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, said that he and Jamie, a psychologist from Cebu, have been engaged for 3 months. The couple started dating back in September 2018.

The actor said that Jamie has been by his side as he decided to start a new life in Cebu. He recently opened a barber shop in Gaisano mall.

"She’s very patient sa akin. Alam niya kung paano ako templahin. Super happy ako kasi maalaga siya," Baron said of his fiancee.

(She's very patient with me. She knows how to calm me down. I'm very happy because she takes care of me.)

“When I had nothing, wala pa yung barber shop ko, nung walang-wala ako she supported me. Kasi ang buong pag-aakala ko wala na akong babalikan sa showbiz, kaya nagtayo na lang ako ng business,” he added.

(When I had nothing, when I did not have yet the babrber shop, she supported me. Because I thought I did not have anything to go back in showbiz, so I put up a business.)

When asked why he finally decided to settle down, Baron said: "Pagod na ako sa laro, sa pag-party. Gusto ko na ring magkaroon ng sariling pamilya.” (I'm tired dating around, partying. I want to have my own family.)

He said that he and Jamie have yet to decide when to hold the wedding.

The actor has been involved in a number of controversies in the past. In 2018, Baron decided to turn his life around and began bible studies. He also began publicly discussing mental health issues. – Rappler.com