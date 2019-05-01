Tony Labrusca admits he has anger management issues
MANILA, Philippines –Tony Labrusca admitted that he was dealing with anger management issues, which leads him to lose his cool in small matters.
In an interview on Tonight With Boy Abunda on Monday, April 29, the Sino Ang Maysala star made this revelation while playing a game called Legit or Lie.
"To be completely honest, I kind of have an anger issue that I had a really hard time growing up with. I think it steamed out from I wasn't being heard," he said.
"I just felt like growing up, I was the type of kid who when I’m in fight or in an argument, I always want my piece to be heard. And I didn’t feel like I was always being listened to."
According to Tony, it got through a point that he became a kid who was just angry at everything, sometimes not knowing why. He said he was currently working on it.
Asked if he ever went to a specialist, he said he's been through a life coach and doctor.
"I wanted to know why I was so emotional. It’s like a double-edged sword. Me being emotional has helped me so much in my acting because I feel like I can relate to so many stories that aren’t mine,” he said.
“And they told me that there’s a side of my brain which controls my emotions and it’s running on beta waves. Beta waves is like the highest frequency it can go so I don’t really have that much control over my emotions.”
Asked what he has learned from the immigration incident in January, Tony said that "calmer heads will prevail." (READ: Tony Labrusca apologizes to immigration officer over airport incident
"It has also taught me so much about humanity and the industry that I’m in. I don’t want to complain because this is exactly what I signed up for,” he said. – Rappler.com
