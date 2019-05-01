LOOK: Star Cinema opens 'Darna' auditions to the public
MANILA, Philippines – Star Cinema, media giant ABS-CBN's movie production arm, announced Wednesday evening, May 1, that it will be holding public auditions for what is one of the most coveted roles in Philippine entertainment: Darna, the iconic Filipina superhero.
The open auditions – a collaboration between Star Cinema, Star Magic, and Star Hunt – will take place on May 4 and 5, 10 am, at the ABS-CBN audience entrance.
The announcement was made over several of ABS-CBN's social media accounts.
Star Magic trains and manages ABS-CBN talent, while Star Hunt is the company's "audition event" for its various shows.
The criteria for hopefuls is pretty direct:
- Females
- 20 to 26 years old
- At least 5'5"
- With acting experience
- Fluent in Tagalog
- Physically fit
The journey for the next Darna movie – and the next Darna – has been long and arduous. Angel Locsin, who once played Darna on television, said in 2017 that she would no longer reprise the iconic role. Liza Soberano was then tapped for the role, but she announced earlier in 2019 that she was backing out of the role because of a finger injury.
Erik Matti was supposed to direct the long-awaited new Darna movie but he has since backed out of the project. Jerrold Tarog has since taken over.
Excitement over the upcoming movie has been palpable, with fans offering their suggestions on who should don the iconic Darna mantle next.
Darna is a Filipino superhero created by comics writer Mars Ravelo. – Rappler.com
