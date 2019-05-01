What does doe Broadway star have to say about her hair being compared to that of the superhero?

Published 11:56 PM, May 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Broadway star and the Voice of the Philippines coach Lea Salonga said she was flattered by comparisons to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in Avengers: Endgame.

Well, comparisons to her hairstyle, at least.

** MINOR SPOILERS FOR ENDGAME FOLLOWS **

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s newest hero sports a new look – a much shorter haircut, compared to the 'do she sported in her origin movie and the first few scenes of Endgame.

Fans took to social media to talk about the similar look.

May hawig nga si Captain Marvel @brielarson kay coach @MsLeaSalonga

Photo ctto



# pic.twitter.com/PjxabCTGGd — Redg (@redgvillanueva) April 30, 2019

now i’ve realized we’ve been fooled. @MsLeaSalonga isn’t really doing a concert tour. she’s been doing captain marvel. i can’t believe this. o m gee!!! pic.twitter.com/aoVL8jY8de — Rajeema Uday (@rjmaudy) April 28, 2019

On Twitter, Lea wrote: "Not just a few friends sent me photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel with the new haircut. Hee hee, thanks, everyone! I’m very flattered! "

Not just a few friends sent me photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel with the new haircut. Hee hee, thanks, everyone! I’m very flattered! #AvengersEndgame — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) April 30, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is second to the last movie in the Infinity Saga, which spans 22 movies released over 11 years. Endgame has shattered the box office records set by its predecessors, earning $1.2 billion worldwide during its opening weekend. – Rappler.com