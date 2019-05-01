Lea Salonga 'flattered' by comparisons to Captain Marvel's new look
MANILA, Philippines – Broadway star and the Voice of the Philippines coach Lea Salonga said she was flattered by comparisons to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in Avengers: Endgame.
Well, comparisons to her hairstyle, at least.
** MINOR SPOILERS FOR ENDGAME FOLLOWS **
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s newest hero sports a new look – a much shorter haircut, compared to the 'do she sported in her origin movie and the first few scenes of Endgame.
Fans took to social media to talk about the similar look.
Captain Marvel or @MsLeaSalonga pic.twitter.com/1IN08pwa6b— Tracy Larroza (@coolmomTracy) May 1, 2019
May hawig nga si Captain Marvel @brielarson kay coach @MsLeaSalonga— Redg (@redgvillanueva) April 30, 2019
Photo ctto
# pic.twitter.com/PjxabCTGGd
now i’ve realized we’ve been fooled. @MsLeaSalonga isn’t really doing a concert tour. she’s been doing captain marvel. i can’t believe this. o m gee!!! pic.twitter.com/aoVL8jY8de— Rajeema Uday (@rjmaudy) April 28, 2019
@MsLeaSalonga is Captain Marvel #Endgame twist pic.twitter.com/4ZpfJChoCk— appreciation posts (@appreci8posts) April 29, 2019
On Twitter, Lea wrote: "Not just a few friends sent me photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel with the new haircut. Hee hee, thanks, everyone! I’m very flattered! "
Not just a few friends sent me photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel with the new haircut. Hee hee, thanks, everyone! I’m very flattered! #AvengersEndgame— Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) April 30, 2019
Avengers: Endgame is second to the last movie in the Infinity Saga, which spans 22 movies released over 11 years. Endgame has shattered the box office records set by its predecessors, earning $1.2 billion worldwide during its opening weekend. – Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.