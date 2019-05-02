LIST: Winners, 2019 Billboard Music Awards
MANILA, Philippines – Winners of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards were announced on Thursday, May 2 at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA.
We'll be updating this list as winners are announced.
Top Artist:
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Ariana Grande
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Top New Artist:
- Bazzi
- WINNER: Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Dua Lipa
- Ella Mai
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
- Dan + Shay
- Drake
- WINNER: Ariana Grande
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- Dua Lipa
Top Male Artist:
- WINNER: Drake
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
- Ed Sheeran
- XXXTentacion
Top Female Artist:
- Cardi B
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Ella Mai
- Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
- WINNER: BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
- Drake
- Ariana Grande
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
- XXXTentacion
Top Hot 100 Artist:
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Ariana Grande
- Juice Wrld
- Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Ariana Grande
- Post Malone
- XXXTentacion
Top Song Sales Artist:
- Drake
- Ariana Grande
- Imagine Dragons
- Lady Gaga
- Post Malone
Top Radio Songs Artist:
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Ariana Grande
- Maroon 5
- Post Malone
Top Social Artist:
- WINNER: BTS
- EXO
- GOT7
- Ariana Grande
- Louis Tomlinson
Top Touring Artist:
- Beyoncé & JAY-Z
- Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
- Justin Timberlake
Top R&B Artist:
- H.E.R.
- Khalid
- WINNER: Ella Mai
- The Weeknd
- XXXTentacion
Top R&B Male Artist:
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
- XXXTentacion
Top R&B Female Artist:
- H.E.R.
- Ella Mai
- Queen Naija
Top R&B Tour:
- Beyoncé & JAY-Z
- Childish Gambino
- Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist:
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Juice Wrld
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist:
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist:
- Cardi B
- City Girls
- Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
- Beyoncé & JAY-Z
- Drake
- Travis Scott
Top Country Artist:
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Male Artist:
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist:
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group:
- WINNER: Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
Top Country Tour:
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Shania Twain
Top Rock Artist:
- WINNER: Imagine Dragons
- Lovelytheband
- Panic! At The Disco
- Queen
- Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour:
- Elton John
- The Rolling Stones
- U2
Top Latin Artist:
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
- Calvin Harris
- Kygo
- Marshmello
- Odesza
- The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist:
- Cory Asbury
- WINNER: Lauren Daigle
- For King & Country
- Hillsong Worship
- MercyMe
Top Gospel Artist:
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tori Kelly
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Marvin Sapp
Top Billboard 200 Album:
- Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
- WINNER: Drake “Scorpion”
- Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
- Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
- XXXTentacion “?”
Top Soundtrack:
- “13 Reasons Why: Season 2”
- “A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
- “The Greatest Showman”
Top R&B Album:
- Ella Mai Ella Mai
- H.E.R. H.E.R.
- Khalid American Teen
- The Weeknd My Dear Melancholy
- XXXTentacion 17
Top Rap Album:
- Cardi B Invasion of Privacy
- Drake Scorpion
- Post Malone beerbongs & bentleys
- Travis Scott ASTROWORLD
- XXXTentacion ?
Top Country Album:
- Jason Aldean Rearview Town
- Kane Brown Kane Brown
- Luke Combs This One’s For You
- Dan + Shay Dan + Shay
- Carrie Underwood Cry Pretty
Top Rock Album:
- Dave Matthews Band Come Tomorrow
- Imagine Dragons Origins
- Mumford & Sons Delta
- Panic! At This Disco Pray For The Wicked
- Twenty One Pilots Trench
Top Latin Album:
- Anuel AA Real Hasta la Muerte
- Bad Bunny X 100PRE
- J Balvin Vibras
- Maluma F.A.M.E.
- Ozuna Aura
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
- Clean Bandit What Is Love?
- David Guetta 7
- Kygo Kids in Love
- Major Lazer Major Lazer Essentials
- The Chainsmokers Sick Boy
Top Christian Album:
- Cory Asbury Reckless Love
- Lauren Daigle Look Up Child
- For King & Country Burn The Ships
- Hillsong Worship There Is More
- Zach Williams Chain Breaker
Top Gospel Album:
- Snoop Dogg & Various Artists Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love
- Aretha Franklin Gospel Greats
- Koryn Hawthorne Unstoppable
- WINNER: Tori Kelly Hiding Place
- Jonathan McReynolds Make Room
Top Hot 100 Song:
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
- Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
- Post Malone “Better Now”
- Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
- Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
- Post Malone “Better Now”
- Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
- XXXTentacion “SAD!”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
- Drake “In My Feelings”
- Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
- Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
- XXXTentacion “SAD!”
Top Selling Song:
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
- Drake “In My Feelings”
- Halsey “Without Me”
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Top Radio Song:
- Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
- Post Malone “Better Now”
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”
Top Collaboration:
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
- Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
- Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
- Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”
Top R&B Song:
- DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”
- Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”
- Ella Mai “Trip”
- Khalid “Better”
- Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”
Top Rap Song:
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
- Drake “In My Feelings”
- Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
- Post Malone “Better Now”
- Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
Top Country Song:
- Kane Brown “Heaven”
- Luke Combs “She Got the Best of Me”
- Dan + Shay “Speechless”
- Dan + Shay “Tequila”
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
Top Rock Song:
- Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”
- Imagine Dragons “Natural”
- Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
- Lovelytheband “broken”
- Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”
Top Latin Song:
- Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”
- Daddy Yankee “Dura”
- DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
- Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”
- Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
- DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
- Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”
- Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
- Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”
Top Christian Song:
- Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
- Lauren Daigle “You Say”
- For King & Country “joy.”
- Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”
- Tauren Wells “Known”
Top Gospel Song:
- Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”
- Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It”
- Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”
- Jason Nelson “Forever”
- Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”
– Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.