Don't forget to take a #Selfie at their concert!

Published 10:51 AM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – EDM-pop is not dead, and Grammy-winning DJ duo The Chainsmokers are ensuring its longevity, as they return to the Philippines yet again for their upcoming World War Joy Asia Tour.

As announced through the pair's official Twitter account on Thursday, May 2, DJs and music producers Alex Pall and Drew Taggart are performing for Manila a 3rd time on August 15, 2019 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

BRINGING our WRLD WAR JOY TOUR TO ASIA! Tickets on sale now https://t.co/jymNHJTnGr pic.twitter.com/hf9TjeQ1jb — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 2, 2019

Ticket prices and details have yet to be released.

The boys' last visit was back in 2017 for their Memories tour, following their first Manila show in 2014.

The platinum-selling music group are known for their head-bopping dance floor hits and major collaborations, such as "Roses", "Something Just Like This" with Coldplay, "Closer" with Halsey, "Paris", "Don't Let Me Down" with Daya, and the infamous "#SELFIE", among others. – Rappler.com