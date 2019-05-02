The Japanese actress welcomes twin boys with her husband, DJ Non

Published 1:30 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese actress and former porn star Sola Aoi has given birth, announcing the news in a live stream that has been reportedly viewed over a million times, according to The Japan Times.

The actress delivered twin boys via Caesarean section. The birth, as well as her pregnancy, was captured by online video platform Abema TV in a documentary called Welcome to the World, Sola’s Baby.

Abema TV started a live stream of the delivery on April 30. It included footage from the hospital on delivery day, as well as shot of Sola post-delivery saying “I did it, yay!”

The twin babies are Sola’s first children with her husband, DJ Non. She announced their marriage on her blog and social media platforms in January 2018.

Sola made her adult film debut at the age of 18, but has since left behind her porn career and transitioned into mainstream entertainment. She has starred in several TV shows and films both in Japan and around the world. She has also dabbled in music. – Rappler.com