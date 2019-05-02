Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Published 2:08 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now husband and wife. The two tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards 2019 on Thursday, May 2 (Wednesday, May 1, US time).

Music producer and DJ Diplo streamed the ceremony in an Instagram Live video. The stream showed the couple tying the knot before an Elvis impersonator, who officiated the ceremony.

Sophie, known for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones got engaged to Joe back in 2017. She is set to appear as Jean Grey in the upcoming Dark Phoenix movie.

Joe, who rose to fame as a member of the pop rock band The Jonas Brothers, reunited with his brothers Kevin and and Nick this year as they released their comeback song "Sucker" in March. The song's accompanying music video featured Sophie, along with Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas and Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra – a trio that has since become known as "the J sisters." – Rappler.com