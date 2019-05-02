'I'm too old to worry about who likes me and who dislikes me. I have more important things to do,' says the actor's Instagram post

Published 6:45 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Coco Martin once again took to Instagram to post another message to his supposed haters, after his message last Easter Sunday.

Although it had no caption, the photo posted on April 29 said: "I'm too old to worry about who likes me and who dislikes me. I have more important things to do. If you love me, I love you. If you support me, I support you. If you hate me, I don't care. Life goes on with or without you."

The post was followed by another one, this time showing a person praying.

"When life is rough, pray. When life is great, pray."

Coco did not mention who he was addressing the message to, but it was believed that the posts were in reference to a report that rumored girlfriend Julia Montes supposedly gave birth to their child. Both Coco and Julia have yet to address the issue.

Coco was also being linked to his FPJ's Ang Probinsyano star Yassi Pressman, who was with him during the show's tours abroad. – Rappler.com