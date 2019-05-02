'If you hate me, I don't care,' Coco Martin says in new post
MANILA, Philippines – Coco Martin once again took to Instagram to post another message to his supposed haters, after his message last Easter Sunday.
Although it had no caption, the photo posted on April 29 said: "I'm too old to worry about who likes me and who dislikes me. I have more important things to do. If you love me, I love you. If you support me, I support you. If you hate me, I don't care. Life goes on with or without you."
The post was followed by another one, this time showing a person praying.
"When life is rough, pray. When life is great, pray."
Coco did not mention who he was addressing the message to, but it was believed that the posts were in reference to a report that rumored girlfriend Julia Montes supposedly gave birth to their child. Both Coco and Julia have yet to address the issue.
Coco was also being linked to his FPJ's Ang Probinsyano star Yassi Pressman, who was with him during the show's tours abroad. – Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.