The former actress and her businessman husband welcome their youngest, a baby boy

Published 11:28 AM, May 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Krista Ranillo has given birth to her fifth child with husband Niño Lim.

The former actress – now based in California, USA – shared the news on her private Instagram account on Wednesday, May 1 (May 2, Philippine time).

Sharing a photo of her brood with their new baby brother, the actress wrote: “My body is exhausted but my heart is overflowing with love.”

“My BFFs and I used to joke that in our group, I’d be a mom of 5. Today, I’m living that dream. Thank you God for your goodness!” she said.

Her husband also posted a photo of the newborn on his own Instagram account, saying the birth was the “hardest labor” he had seen his wife go through.

Krista and Niño, a businessman, married in August 2010 in Long Beach, California. – Rappler.com