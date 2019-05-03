The beauty queen is set to appear in the shows second season

Published 2:03 PM, May 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Gloria Diaz is going to be on Netflix!

The Philippines’ first Miss Universe winner will guest star on Insatiable, a show about a teenager training to become a pageant queen.

Gloria, who won the coveted Miss Universe crown in 1969, posted on Instagram about her upcoming appearance on the show, sharing a photo of herself with Dallas Roberts, who is part of the show’s main cast.

“Working with Dallas Roberts on the set of 'INSATIABLE' of /NETFLIX” she said. “I am excited/ nervous/ feels like I am a beginner/can’t remember my lines/and just totally overwhelmed.”

Gloria’s daughter Isabelle Daza also shared the news on her Instagram stories, saying that Gloria will be playing herself in the show.

Insatiable premiered on Netflix in August 2018. It follows the story of Patty Bladell (Debby Ryan), a teen who enters the pageant scene as she seeks revenge on the bullies who tormented her for being overweight.

In the lead up to its premiere, the show received backlash for allegedly fat shaming and portraying fat-phobic stereotypes, with an online petition even being started to cancel the show.

Despite the controversies, the show was renewed for a second season, set for 2019. – Rappler.com