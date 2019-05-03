Blake debuted her baby bump at the New York City premiere of ‘Pokémon: Detective Pikachu’

Published 2:22 PM, May 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting again!

The news was revealed when Blake attended the premiere of Ryan’s movie Pokémon: Detective Pikachu wearing a yellow dress that showed off her baby bump.

The couple has not shared any more details about the pregnancy.

The new baby will be the couple’s third child. They have two daughters: 4-year-old James, and two-year-old Inez. The family of 4 made an adorable first public outing at Ryan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2016.

Blake and Ryan started dating in 2011, and tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2012. – Rappler.com