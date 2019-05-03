'Avengers: Endgame' brought in over 50 million tweets since the start of the year! Who were the most talked about MCU characters?

Published 4:21 PM, May 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Avengers: Endgame hasn’t just dominated box offices all over the world – the explosive Marvel finale has taken over Twitter, too.

The wildly-anticipated culmination of 11 years and 22 movies of Marvel glory got the whole world talking. According to Twitter, the film raked in more than 50 million Tweets since the start of 2019, with half of that big number only coming from the past week.

Die-hard fans professed their love, support, tears, and #ThankYouAvengers messages for their favorite team of superheroes.

Thank you to:



Robert Downey Jr for being our Iron Man



Chris Evans for being our Captain America



Scarlet Johansson for being our Black Widow



Chris Hemsworth for being our Thor



Mark Ruffalo for being our Hulk



Jeremy Renner for being our Hawkeye#ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/DwjwOEiOLP — Avenge the Fallen✨Excelsior! (@brie_sparkles) April 27, 2019

22 films, 48.10 hours, 2922 minutes and every second has been worth it. these movies have been a big part of everyone's lives and i can't put into words how sad it is knowing the era is almost over, each character will forever have a special place in my heart #ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/0046rDG6Pn — erin saw endgame three times (@mxndesparker) April 27, 2019

i cried once. but it lasted during the entire movie https://t.co/lOLo1XAf7B — j saw endgame (@vikanderagnarok) April 26, 2019

that’s America’s ass right there https://t.co/WMdKGKU5sf — Jamal The Weeknd (@reggiegotlag) April 26, 2019

The Avengers themselves also took to Twitter to return the love and nostalgia.

Some of these #ThankYouAvengers posts are incredibly touching. I’m feeling a deep sense of gratitude today#ThankYouAvengersFans — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 27, 2019

Being a part of the @Marvel family has been the trip of a lifetime. I could not have asked for a better team to spend the last seven years with. I can’t wait for you all to see the epic adventure that is #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/z3oCPFwyQs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 23, 2019

#TBT to my favorite Banner line from the first #Avengers film pic.twitter.com/Ctf8yCS0P0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 25, 2019

Aside from the hit blockbuster itself, who were the most talked about characters of the MCU? Surprisingly, resident baddie #Thanos tops the list, with the God of Thunder coming in second.

#Thanos #Thor #IronMan #CaptainAmerica #Hulk #Loki #Spiderman #BlackWidow #Groot #Nebula

Does it also come as a surprise that the Philippines ranks 3rd among the top 10 list of countries that Tweeted the most about the movie? Probably not.

USA Brazil Philippines Thailand Malaysia Japan UK Mexico Indonesia France

The Avengers saga may have ended for now, but its legacy lives on – Marvel fans will definitely make sure of it. – Rappler.com