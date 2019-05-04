The 'Angels' are back to show their support, full-throttle!

Published 11:04 AM, May 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Can you believe that it's been almost two decades since the first Charlie's Angels film starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu premiered?

The 3 friends – who still look as good as ever – reunited on Wednesday, May 2 along Hollywood's Walk of Fame to show their support and love for angel Alex, played by Lucy Liu, and her new Hollywood star.

"You truly are a star! Angels forever," Cameron Diaz, who played angel Natalie Cook, wrote on her Instagram post.

"Twenty years of this tripod!!!!!!! We love each other and support each other. Always will. Congratulations to our girl and her star on the Walk of Fame," Drew Barrymore, Charlie's angel Dylan Sanders, also wrote.

According to Inquirer.net, the 50-year-old actress was awarded for her work on TV shows Ally McBeal, Elementary, and Southland. She is also the second Asian-American to receive the coveted Walk of Fame achievement. The first was Chinese-American Anna May-Wong. – Rappler.com