The actress is a fan favorite to play the iconic superhero

Published 5:24 PM, May 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – If the next Darna were to be chosen by fans, then Nadine Lustre may very well end up playing the iconic superhero.

Ever since the title role in the upcoming remake opened up, Nadine’s name had been put forward by everyone from fans to the film’s erstwhile director Erik Matti, who said that the actress has “a lot of female sensuality and at the same time still looks tough and very Filipina.”

Fresh from her Best Actress win at the 2019 FAMAS awards, Nadine herself said that she is honored to be favored by many for the role, and that she was open to playing it if given the opportunity.

“I’m really very honored kasi siyempre si Darna, icon yan ng mga Filipinos (because of course, Darna is a Filipino icon), especially for the women, ‘cos she’s a strong woman,” she said at a press conference following her FAMAS win.

“She’s also a symbol of hope, 'di ba (right), and she’s a protector. So para maihalintulad ng tao ako kay Darna (for people to see me as Darna), it’s amazing,” she said.

She also said that despite the clamor for her to take over the role, she wasn’t expecting anything.

“I’m the kind of person who’s not assuming. And alam ko naman po na ibibigay nila 'yung role sa taong deserving (I know they will give the role to someone who deserves it),” she said.

When asked if she’s willing to audition for the role, Nadine said that she’s open to everything, and she would do it if she were asked.

“If they ask me, of course I would want to do it. Sino naman po ang ayaw maging Darna, 'di ba (Who wouldn’t want to be Darna, right)?”

Darna was created by komiks writer Mars Ravelo, making her first appearance in Pilipino Komiks #77 in May 1950. The character – a woman named Narda who gains superpowers after swallowing a magical stone – has since earned a beloved spot in Pinoy pop culture, and has been depicted in several movies and TV series.

She has since been played by a slew of actresses, most notably Vilma Santos, Marian Rivera, and Angel Locsin.

The role of Darna in the upcoming remake was initially held by Liza Soberano, who later bowed out of the project due to a finger injury she sustained on the set of the fantaserye Bagani.

Since then, ABS-CBN and Star Cinema began their search for Liza’s replacement, with fans suggesting Nadine, and other actresses like Pia Wurtzbach and Maja Salvador to take over. (READ: After Liza Soberano's exit, fans share picks for the next Darna)

It would seem though that the producers of the film may decide to go for an undiscovered talent as they opened Darna auditions to the public. – Rappler.com