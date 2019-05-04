'Twilight' to resurrect as a film-concert world tour
MANILA, Philippines – Coming back to life is famous vampire saga Twilight, but this time, as a live world concert tour.
Lionsgate movie studios announced on Thursday, May 2, that the romantic drama fantasy is being adapted into a world tour called Twilight in Concert, based on Stephenie Meyer's best-selling young adult novel series.
According to Variety, the event will screen the first Twilight film (2008), timed to a full live orchestra's performance of the movie's original film score by Carter Burwell.
“The combination of author Stephenie Meyer’s brilliant storytelling, Carter Burwell’s musical genius, and a truly legendary underlying film and book property will continue to expand the world of Twilight and introduce it to legions of new fans around the world," Lionsgate's Jennifer Brown said.
Twilight in Concert will begin touring on August in Brazil, and will make stops in Australia and the United Kingdom afterwards.
Lionsgate has also produced concert tours for blockbusters The Hunger Games and La La Land.
The 5-film Twilight franchise, starring Kristen Stewart as teenager Bella Swan who falls in love with the enigmatic vampire Robert Pattinson, brought in $3.3 billion worldwide. Meyer's 4 novels sold more than 120 million copies globally. – Rappler.com
