The 'It's Showtime' hosts are doing a film together in time for the Metro Manila Film Festival

Published 9:50 PM, May 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis confirmed that she and It's Showtime co-host Vice Ganda are doing a movie scheduled for showing sometime in the later this year.

“Actually, happy kami ni Vice kasi (Vice and I are happy because) he just announced we'll be doing a Metro Manila Film Festival entry," Anne told Pep during a recent interview.

"Kinakabahan nga ako kasi if (I am very nervous because if) you look at the films I did last year, I did a lot of serious films, so it's gonna be a different genre for me.

“Comedy ito, so kinakabahan ako ( so I am nervous)."

Despite her nervousness, Anne said that she's very excited to work with Vice on the project. She also said that the project was perfect timing, since they will also be celebrating the 10 years of It's Showtime this year.

It was in April when Vice confirmed on the show that he and Anne are doing a movie, which will likely be an entry to the annual Metro Manila Film Festival.

Both did films that were part of the festival in 2018. Vice did Fantastica with Richard Gutierrez and Dingdong Dantes, while Anne did Aurora. – Rappler.com