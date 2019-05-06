The OMB says it will summon Savers Company and its personnel for allegedly showing 'Avengers: Endgame' illegally

Published 8:32 PM, May 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Optical Media Board said they will summon personnel from Savers Company, a concessionaire inside Landers Supermarket Otis, for supposedly illegally exhibiting the movie Avengers: Endgame.

The OMB said they conducted an operation in the supermarket on Friday, May 3. Authorities confiscated a USB flash drive that contained 46 pirated movies which including Endgame, and some songs.

"Savers Company and its sales personnel will be summoned by the Optical Media Board and face charges in violation of Republic Act 9239 otherwise known as the Optical Media Act of 2003," the release said. If found guilty, the persons responsible will be fined P1.5 million and may face up to 6 years of imprisonment.

The complaint against Savers Company isn't the first incident of Endgame being screened illegally in public.

Cable provider Orient Cable in Dipolog is facing a lawsuit for airing the movie. Teatro de Dapitan, the local theater authorized to screen Endgame in the city, complained to police last April 25.

The OMB, an agency under the Office of the President, is responsible for regulating the production, use, and distribution of recording media in the country.

Endgame, which opened on April 24 in the Philippines, is the highest-grossing movie of all time in the country, according to Disney Philippines. –Rappler.com