LOOK: Pinay celebrities sketched as Disney princesses
MANILA, Philippines – A young artist sketched some of well-known leading ladies of ABS-CBN as Disney princesses – and they're a sight to behold.
Artist Kenneth Jayson Recto posted on his social media accounts some of his digital art drawings of actresses such as Liza Soberano, Maymay Entrata, Nadine Lustre, and Pia Wurtzbach.
Fans of the stars praised Kenneth for the drawings.
Here are some of Kenneth's drawing as posted on his Instagram and Facebook:
Liza Soberano as Belle
Nadine Lustre as Princess Jasmine
Maymay Entrata as Mulan
Sue Ramirez as Snow White
Jessy Mendiola as Ariel
Pia Wurtzbach as Pocahontas
Julia Barretto as Aurora/ Sleeping Beauty
Kathryn Bernardo as Moana
– Rappler.com
