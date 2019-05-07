Artist Kenneth Jayson Recto sketches actresses such as Liza Soberano as Belle and Maymay Entrata as Mulan

Published 2:38 PM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A young artist sketched some of well-known leading ladies of ABS-CBN as Disney princesses – and they're a sight to behold.

Artist Kenneth Jayson Recto posted on his social media accounts some of his digital art drawings of actresses such as Liza Soberano, Maymay Entrata, Nadine Lustre, and Pia Wurtzbach.

Fans of the stars praised Kenneth for the drawings.

Here are some of Kenneth's drawing as posted on his Instagram and Facebook:

Liza Soberano as Belle

Nadine Lustre as Princess Jasmine

Maymay Entrata as Mulan

Sue Ramirez as Snow White

Jessy Mendiola as Ariel

Pia Wurtzbach as Pocahontas

Julia Barretto as Aurora/ Sleeping Beauty

Kathryn Bernardo as Moana

– Rappler.com