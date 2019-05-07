‘Jane the Virgin’ star Gina Rodriguez ties the knot with co-star Joe LoCicero

Published 2:41 PM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Her heart may have been broken in Netflix’s new romcom Someone Great, but the Jane the Virgin star finally got her happy ending in real life.

Thirty-four-year-old American actress Gina Rodriguez tied the knot with Jane The Virgin co-star Joe LoCicero on Saturday, May 4.

Gina, who looked radiant in a simple yet elegant wedding gown, shared on Instagram a romantic video of her and hubby Joe during an intimate, outdoor wedding ceremony.

"May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever," the actress wrote.

Jane The Virgin's Rafael, Justin Baldoni, officiated the ceremony.

Gina and Joe met on the set of Jane The Virgin in 2016 and got engaged in August 2018. – Rappler.com