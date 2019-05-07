LOOK: Gina Rodriguez marries Joe LoCicero
MANILA, Philippines – Her heart may have been broken in Netflix’s new romcom Someone Great, but the Jane the Virgin star finally got her happy ending in real life.
Thirty-four-year-old American actress Gina Rodriguez tied the knot with Jane The Virgin co-star Joe LoCicero on Saturday, May 4.
Gina, who looked radiant in a simple yet elegant wedding gown, shared on Instagram a romantic video of her and hubby Joe during an intimate, outdoor wedding ceremony.
"May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever," the actress wrote.
“With that one kiss we got 100 new family members” my 9 year old niece, Mia Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her! Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and to my new brother Michael @mikelosaurusrex for singing me down the aisle. Mike, you have the voice of an angel. Love to our Videographers: @harrisonfilms To the greatest wedding planner, Laura @coutureconceptsny The genius behind the gorgeous flowers, Akvile @florasavenue And to our friend and brilliant Photographer: @sylvain_vincent May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever.
Jane The Virgin's Rafael, Justin Baldoni, officiated the ceremony.
Gina and Joe met on the set of Jane The Virgin in 2016 and got engaged in August 2018. – Rappler.com
