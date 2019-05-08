Do you think Nadine fits the role?

Published 11:59 AM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Lustre is one of the top picks to play the iconic Darna in the upcoming adaptation by Star Cinema. Even director Erik Matti, who was originally scheduled direct the film, thinks she fits the role. Nadine herself said that given a chance, she would love to play the role.

And in a Tuesday, May 7 video posted by singer Donnalyn Bartolome on her YouTube channel, Nadine seems to be inching closer to that role – or Donnalyn's vlog, at least.

The singer asked Nadine to act out the iconic Darna transformation scene – where she's handed the magic white stone and shouts "Darna!" Nadine was initially reluctant but eventually gave in.

Check out the 3:36 mark for Nadine's "scene."

Donnalyn said she believes Nadine suits the part of the famous superhero.

Star Cinema recently announced an open audition for the role, after Liza Soberano announced she was bowing out of the role due to a finger injury. – Rappler.com