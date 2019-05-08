The 7 boys are returning to the Philippines for their ‘Keep Spinning 2019 World Tour'

Published 12:19 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Popular South Korean K-pop boy group GOT7 is making their way back to Manila this year for their Keep Spinning World Tour, performing at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on October 26.

Manila will be the last of their 17 stops around the world, which also includes Sydney, Toronto, Madrid, Paris, and Los Angeles.

The group’s last visit to the Philippines was in 2016 for their Flight Log: Turbluence tour in Manila and Cebu. Their first time was in 2015 for a fan meet.

GOT7 is comprised of 7 members – JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom. – Rappler.com