'BuyBust,' 'Signal Rock' lead this year's list of nominees

Published 8:02 AM, May 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino announced on Wednesday, May 8 the nominees for the Gawad Urian Awards 2019.

Erik Matti's BuyBust scored 10 nominations while Chito S. Roño's Signal Rock followed with 9 nominations.

Veteran actor Eddie Garcia earns a double nomination for Best Actor for his role in ML and Hintayan ng Langit, while Anne Curtis scored a double nomination for Best Actress for BuyBust and Sid and Aya.

The Gawad Urian Awards will be held on June 18 at the UPFI Film Center.

Here is the list of nominees, excluding nominees for Best Documentary and Best Short Film, which will be announced soon:

Best Picture

A Short History of a Few Bad Things

Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Buy Bust

ML

Signal Rock

Best Director

Whammy Alcazaren, Never Tear Us Apart

Keith Deligero, A Short History of a Few Bad Things

Lav Diaz, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Lav Diaz, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw Alec Figuracion, The Eternity Between Seconds

Denise O'Hara, Mamang

Carl Joseph Papa, Paglisan

Chito S. Roño, Signal Rock

Erik Matti, BuyBust

Benedict Mique, Jr., ML

Irene Emma Villamor, Meet Me in St. Gallen

Best Actress

Ai-Ai delas Alas, School Service

Perla Bautista, Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon

Anne Curtis, BuyBust

Anne Curtis, Sid and Aya

Glaiza de Castro, Liway

Maribeth Fanglayan, Tanabata's Wife

Celeste Legaspi, Mamang

Nadine Lustre, Never Not Love You

Iyah Mina, Mamu: And a Mother Too

Bela Padilla, Meet Me in St. Gallen

Pokwang (Marietta Subong), Oda sa Wala

Best Actor

Carlo Aquino, Meet Me in St. Gallen

Christian Bables, Signal Rock

Dingdong Dantes, Sid and Aya

Ketchup Eusebio, Mamang

Eddie Garcia, Hintayan ng Langit

Eddie Garcia, ML

Miyuki Kamimura, Tanabata's Wife

Tony Labrusca, ML

Victor Neri, A Short History of a Few Bad Things

Dante Rivero, Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon

Best Supporting Actress

Pinky Amador, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Bituin Escalante, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Cherie Gil, Citizen Jake

Daria Ramirez,Signal Rock

Nova Villa, Miss Granny

Best Supporting Actor

Arjo Atayde, BuyBust

Nonie Buencamino, Citizen Jake

Teroy Guzman, Citizen Jake

Joel Lamangan, School Service

Victor Neri, BuyBust

Romnick Sarmenta, Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon

Lou Veloso, Citizen Jake



Best Screenplay

Dwein Baltazar, Gusto Kita with all my Hypothalamus

Lav Diaz, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Alec Figuracion,The Eternity Between Seconds

Paul Grant, A Short History of a Few Bad Things

Erik Matti & Anton Santamaria, BuyBust

Benedict Mique, Jr., ML

Rody Vera, Signal Rock

Irene Emma Villamor, Meet Me in St. Gallen

Best Production Design

Popo Diaz, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Michael Espanol & Roma Regala, BuyBust

Roy Lachica, Goyo

Martin Masadao, Mamang

Mark Sabas, Signal Rock

Aped Santos, Liway

Thesa Tang, Never Tear Us Apart

Best Cinematography

Neil Bion, BuyBust

Neil Daza, Signal Rock

Nap Jamir, Tanabata's Wife

Larry Manda, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw

Pao Orendain, Meet Me in St. Gallen

Sasha Palomares, Never Tear Us Apart

Rommel Sales, The Eternity Between Seconds

Best Editing

Gerone Centeno & Tom Estrera, Citizen Jake

Keith Deligero & Maria Estela Paiso, A Short History of a Few Bad Things

Alec Figuracion, The Eternity Between Seconds

Jay Halili, BuyBust

Carlo Francisco Manatad, Meet Me in St. Gallen

Carlo Francisco Manatad, Sid and Aya

Carlo Francisco Manatad, Signal Rock

May-i Guia Padilla, Tanabata's Wife

Mikael Angelo Pestano, ML

Best Music

Jake Abella, Aria

Pearlsha Abubakar, ML

Jamaar Ajero et al, A Short History of a Few Bad Things

Kurt Alalag, May-i Guia Padilla & Mark Tan, Tanabata's Wife

Teresa Barrozo, Mamang

Teresa Barrozo, Paglisan

Malek Lopez & Erwin Romulo, BuyBust

Malek Lopez & Erwin Romulo, Never Tear Us Apart

Best Sound

Aian Caro, Lamberto Casas, Jr. & Albert Michael Idioma, ML

Jason Conanan, Daryl Libongco & Mikko Quizon, Meet Me in St. Gallen

Whannie Dellosa & Steven Vesagas, BuyBust

Albert Michael Idioma, Signal Rock

Malek Lopez & Erwin Romulo, Never Tear Us Apart

Rico Mambo & Angeli Sarmiento, A Short History of a Few Bad Things

Natatanging Gawad Urian: Gloria Sevilla

