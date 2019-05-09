FULL LIST: Nominees, Gawad Urian 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino announced on Wednesday, May 8 the nominees for the Gawad Urian Awards 2019.
Erik Matti's BuyBust scored 10 nominations while Chito S. Roño's Signal Rock followed with 9 nominations.
Veteran actor Eddie Garcia earns a double nomination for Best Actor for his role in ML and Hintayan ng Langit, while Anne Curtis scored a double nomination for Best Actress for BuyBust and Sid and Aya.
The Gawad Urian Awards will be held on June 18 at the UPFI Film Center.
Here is the list of nominees, excluding nominees for Best Documentary and Best Short Film, which will be announced soon:
Best Picture
- A Short History of a Few Bad Things
- Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Buy Bust
- ML
- Signal Rock
Best Director
- Whammy Alcazaren, Never Tear Us Apart
- Keith Deligero, A Short History of a Few Bad Things
Lav Diaz, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Alec Figuracion, The Eternity Between Seconds
- Denise O'Hara, Mamang
- Carl Joseph Papa, Paglisan
- Chito S. Roño, Signal Rock
- Erik Matti, BuyBust
- Benedict Mique, Jr., ML
- Irene Emma Villamor, Meet Me in St. Gallen
Best Actress
- Ai-Ai delas Alas, School Service
- Perla Bautista, Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon
- Anne Curtis, BuyBust
- Anne Curtis, Sid and Aya
- Glaiza de Castro, Liway
- Maribeth Fanglayan, Tanabata's Wife
- Celeste Legaspi, Mamang
- Nadine Lustre, Never Not Love You
- Iyah Mina, Mamu: And a Mother Too
- Bela Padilla, Meet Me in St. Gallen
- Pokwang (Marietta Subong), Oda sa Wala
Best Actor
- Carlo Aquino, Meet Me in St. Gallen
- Christian Bables, Signal Rock
- Dingdong Dantes, Sid and Aya
- Ketchup Eusebio, Mamang
- Eddie Garcia, Hintayan ng Langit
- Eddie Garcia, ML
- Miyuki Kamimura, Tanabata's Wife
- Tony Labrusca, ML
- Victor Neri, A Short History of a Few Bad Things
- Dante Rivero, Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon
Best Supporting Actress
- Pinky Amador, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Bituin Escalante, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Cherie Gil, Citizen Jake
- Daria Ramirez,Signal Rock
- Nova Villa, Miss Granny
Best Supporting Actor
- Arjo Atayde, BuyBust
- Nonie Buencamino, Citizen Jake
- Teroy Guzman, Citizen Jake
- Joel Lamangan, School Service
- Victor Neri, BuyBust
- Romnick Sarmenta, Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon
Lou Veloso, Citizen Jake
Best Screenplay
- Dwein Baltazar, Gusto Kita with all my Hypothalamus
- Lav Diaz, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Alec Figuracion,The Eternity Between Seconds
- Paul Grant, A Short History of a Few Bad Things
- Erik Matti & Anton Santamaria, BuyBust
- Benedict Mique, Jr., ML
- Rody Vera, Signal Rock
- Irene Emma Villamor, Meet Me in St. Gallen
Best Production Design
- Popo Diaz, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Michael Espanol & Roma Regala, BuyBust
- Roy Lachica, Goyo
- Martin Masadao, Mamang
- Mark Sabas, Signal Rock
- Aped Santos, Liway
- Thesa Tang, Never Tear Us Apart
Best Cinematography
- Neil Bion, BuyBust
- Neil Daza, Signal Rock
- Nap Jamir, Tanabata's Wife
- Larry Manda, Ang Panahon ng Halimaw
- Pao Orendain, Meet Me in St. Gallen
- Sasha Palomares, Never Tear Us Apart
- Rommel Sales, The Eternity Between Seconds
Best Editing
- Gerone Centeno & Tom Estrera, Citizen Jake
- Keith Deligero & Maria Estela Paiso, A Short History of a Few Bad Things
- Alec Figuracion, The Eternity Between Seconds
- Jay Halili, BuyBust
- Carlo Francisco Manatad, Meet Me in St. Gallen
- Carlo Francisco Manatad, Sid and Aya
- Carlo Francisco Manatad, Signal Rock
- May-i Guia Padilla, Tanabata's Wife
- Mikael Angelo Pestano, ML
Best Music
- Jake Abella, Aria
- Pearlsha Abubakar, ML
- Jamaar Ajero et al, A Short History of a Few Bad Things
- Kurt Alalag, May-i Guia Padilla & Mark Tan, Tanabata's Wife
- Teresa Barrozo, Mamang
- Teresa Barrozo, Paglisan
- Malek Lopez & Erwin Romulo, BuyBust
- Malek Lopez & Erwin Romulo, Never Tear Us Apart
Best Sound
- Aian Caro, Lamberto Casas, Jr. & Albert Michael Idioma, ML
- Jason Conanan, Daryl Libongco & Mikko Quizon, Meet Me in St. Gallen
- Whannie Dellosa & Steven Vesagas, BuyBust
- Albert Michael Idioma, Signal Rock
- Malek Lopez & Erwin Romulo, Never Tear Us Apart
- Rico Mambo & Angeli Sarmiento, A Short History of a Few Bad Things
Natatanging Gawad Urian: Gloria Sevilla
–Rappler.com
