Sylvester Stallone to show 'Rambo 5' teaser at Cannes 2019
PARIS, France – Sylvester Stallone is to unveil teaser images of Rambo 5 at the Cannes film festival this month, ahead of the movie's worldwide release later in the year, according to organizers.
Snippets of the film – whose full title is Rambo V: Last Blood – will be shown out of competition in a special May 24 career tribute to the 72-year-old American actor who made a name as an action hero in the 1980s.
"Sly" Stallone has already visited Cannes several times, notably in 2014 to promote The Expendables 3 when he turned up with co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Harrison Ford atop armoured vehicles.
The title of the latest Rambo movie is a nod to the first one, 1982's Rambo: First Blood, which introduced the musclebound survivalist Vietnam veteran to audiences – and kicked off a second lucrative franchise for Stallone alongside his Rocky films.
A restored version of that first movie will also be shown in the Cannes tribute. –Rappler.com
