Karen's forgetful Lolo in McDonald's iconic commercial passed away on Wednesday, May 8

Published 12:43 PM, May 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The actor who many may remember as the beloved, ulyanin grandfather of Karen and Gina in fastfood chain McDonald’s iconic 90’s commercial, "Karen Po," Lolo Rudy Francisco, passed away on Wednesday, May 8 at the age of 96.

His son, actor Raymond Francisco confirmed the sad news on Facebook. “You will be forever in our hearts, Dad,” he wrote. “I love you.”

Lolo Rudy's on-screen apo, whose real name is also Karen Delos Reyes, shared the news on Instagram as well.

"Sad day today," she wrote. "Rest in Peace, Lolo Rudy Francisco."

Francisco was a Sampaguita Pictures actor in the early 50s, but only remained in showbiz for just a few years before he decided to pursue law. For 40 years, he served as legal counsel of Sampaguita Pictures until he retired in 1997, according to a Philippine Star report. – Rappler.com