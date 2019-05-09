Andrew Lloyd Webber is richest UK musician, Ed Sheeran doubles fortune
LONDON, United Kingdom – Broadway giant Andrew Lloyd Webber has leapfrogged Beatles legend Paul McCartney to become Britain's wealthiest musician with an estimated fortune of £820 million ($1 billion, 953 million euros), according to the Sunday Times Rich List, published Thursday, May 9.
Lloyd Webber, 71, wrote the scores for musicals Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and Evita and was described by the New York Times as "the most commercially successful composer in history".
McCartney and his US wife Nancy Shevell's fortune has dropped by an estimated £70 million to £750 million, with Irish band U2 in 3rd place with a joint worth of £583 million.
Singer/songwriter Elton John, subject of new Hollywood biopic Rocketman, was in 4th place, with £320 million, while Rolling Stones icons Mick Jagger and Keith Richards occupied the 4th and 5th spots.
Contemporary star Ed Sheeran, currently packing out stadiums around the world, was the fastest riser, doubling his wealth in the last year to £160 million, overtaking soul singer Adele.
Grime artist Stormzy makes his debut on the top 40 list with a fortune of £16m. – Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.