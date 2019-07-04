'Spider-Man' actor Tom Holland gives kids a superhero surprise of a lifetime!

Published 2:57 PM, July 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Not that we needed any more reason to love Spider-Man, but actor Tom Holland did it again.

The 23-year-old Spiderman star made rounds at the Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, giving his young fans the surprise of a lifetime in true Spider-Man fashion.

The United States Embassy in Seoul shared the heart-warming visit on Tuesday, July 2 via Facebook.

"A real superhero made these kids super happy," the U.S. Embassy Seoul wrote.

“Hollywood actor Tom Holland made a special visit to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital to bring cheer to children staying there during his visit to Seoul to promote his new movie Spiderman: Far from Home."



For over an hour, Tom Holland toured all 8 wards of the hospital in costume, taking photos with children, their parents, and even the hospital staff as he stayed in superhero character.

“It was Holland’s personal interest to come to the hospital,” Park Jung-won, a member of the hospital's pediatric treatment department said, according to an Inquirer report.

"He wanted to follow Spider-Man’s heroic characteristics in visiting the children.”

This isn't the first time Tom Holland surprised ill children at the hospital – he visited the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital in June 2017 and again in June 2019 with Far From Home co-stars Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal. – Rappler.com