The theater actor is set to sing the National Anthem before President Duterte delivers his State of the Nation address on July 22

Published 9:42 AM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines —Theater actor and singer Arman Ferrer will be singing the Philippine National Anthem ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22.

House Press and Public Affairs Bureau director Rica dela Cuesta confirmed the news of Ferrer's participation to reporters.

Ferrer is a trained tenor. He took a music course at the University of the Philippines College of Music. Raymond Leslie Diaz was among his first mentors before he had to move and study abroad. His mentors include tenor Ramon Acoymo, soprano Camille Lopez Molina, tenor Arthur Espiritu and Bill Schuman, and Korean baritone Park Byeongin.

In a 2018 profile by Vera Files, Ferrer said that playing Julio Madiaga in Maynila Sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag was one of his most memorable yet.

His recent theater appearances include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and the restaging of Binondo: A Tsinoy Musical, where he played the male lead Ah Tiong. — Rappler.com