Published 1:35 PM, July 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former SexBomb Girl member Sheena Flores de Castro took to social media to correct reports that she was supposedly arrested by Laguna cops in a drug buy-bust operation on Tuesday, July 16.

De Castro, who is now based in the United States, said that she is not the suspect police identified as “former SexBomb Girl” Sheena Joana Uypico who was arrested with two others in a Laguna drug bust earlier this week.

Laguna police had identified the suspect Uypico as a former member of the group. (READ: Former SexBomb Girl Sheena Joana Uypico busted for shabu possession)

De Castro immediately clarified on her Instagram Stories that it was not her, after other media reports used her full name and old pictures of her.

"There are articles floating around about me getting arrested for illegal drugs in the Philippines and it's not true," De Castro wrote on Instagram.

Based on her Instagram account, De Castro is currently based in the US with her family, working as a flight attendant.

De Castro also told GMA News Online about the "shock" she experienced upon seeing her name in news reports about a "former SexBomb Girl member" being arrested for shabu.

"I currently reside in the United States, not in Laguna. I do plan on seeking legal advice regarding this matter," she said. – Rappler.com