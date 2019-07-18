Nadine Lustre says she never auditioned for 'Darna'
MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN has already found its Darna in the person of upcoming actress Jane de Leon, but it did not stop some fans from saying that Nadine Lustre would have been a better choice for the coveted role.
Speaking to Pinky Webb on CNN's The Source, Nadine said that she was "honored" that her fans felt that way, even if she never auditioned for the part.
"Honestly, I'm just honored that people want me to be their Darna. Because I did not put any effort into, you know, the movie. I didn't audition or anything," she said in a mix of Filpino and English.
"But to be compared or to be likened kay Darna who is independent, powerful, – it's really nice," she added.
Nadine has been one of the netizens' top choices for the iconic role. She even said that she was willing to audition for the role and gamely shouted Darna on the video blog of her friend, Viva artist Donnalyn Bartolome.
Liza Soberano was originally supposed to play Darna and even started training for it. However, she bowed out due to a finger injury. — Rappler.com
