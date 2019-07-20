Liza says she is excited for Jane's career

Published 3:17 PM, July 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano couldn't be happier for her fellow actress Jane de Leon, who took over the role of Darna for her in the upcoming film remake.

“I messaged her as soon as I found out and told her if ever she feels the weight of responsibility bestowed upon her she can always talk to me,” Liza told ABS-CBN News.

She said that Jane perfectly embodied the beloved komiks character.

"I'm so happy for Jane de Leon and Star Cinema. I believe she embodies everything Darna possesses. Beauty, brains, strength, empathy and kindness," she said.

She also said that she is looking forward to seeing the film, and is excited for Jane's career: "I can already feel Darna’s success."

Liza was initially cast as Darna, but had to back out of the project in April due to an injury on her finger that she sustained on the set of Bagani.

After months of searching, ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan announced Jane's casting on July 17, saying that choosing the actress was a unanimous decision.

Prior to bagging the role, Jane was last seen in the TV show Halik, starring Jericho Rosales and Sam Milby. (READ: What you need to know about Jane de Leon, the new Darna)

She later said she was "100%" committed to playing Darna. "I can surrender all for her, for that character," Jane said. – Rappler.com