The singer posts about the lack of medical facilities in the popular tourist destination – but users online aren't okay with her rants against a doctor in the island

Published 6:18 PM, July 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Twitter users took a swipe at singer Yeng Constantino, accusing her of "doctor shaming" after she vlogged and posted about a doctor who attended to her husband Yan Asuncion. He figured in an accident while on vacation in Siargao.

Twitter users used the hashtag #NoToDoctorShaming after the "Hawak Kamay" singer accused the doctor of having no urgency and compassion while attending to Yan.

Online, people said that while they understand Yeng, she could have handled the situation better.

"As much as we abhor the improper platform that she chose to air out her concerns, it should be noted that Yeng is nonetheless earning out of that 'traumatic experience,'" user Sean tweeted, referring to the monetization of Yeng's YouTube upload.

Surprise! The video is monetized!

600k+ views and counting.... #NoToDoctorShaming pic.twitter.com/UpVtl3WW7y — Sean (@onemoreseans) July 20, 2019

Some social media users said what Yeng did was tantamount to bullying.

IGNORANCE OF THE LAW EXCUSES NO ONE!



Sorry Yeng Constantino but you went too far this time girl.....#NoToDoctorShaming #ThinkBeforeYouClick pic.twitter.com/Tmtv5ML8sO — ɛʑɑɓəL chϊcɑ™ (@EZAmeprazole) July 21, 2019

Users also started reporting Yeng's video to YouTube.

The best way for us to show our support for the doctor shamed by Yeng Constantino is to report her vlog as hateful/abusive. In the way, Yeng would learn her lesson and she wouldn’t be able to monetize the views her hateful vlog got. #NoToDoctorShaming — Fancy Me (@MeFancyYou) July 21, 2019

let’s just do our part in reporting yeng’s video. Thanks #NoToDoctorShaming pic.twitter.com/8vbBUoBeiS — (@QueenofKingsxx) July 20, 2019

#NoToDoctorShaming

You video Yeng serves to be reported !

Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/y1CtZADb7g — Michelle Buruan (@buruanmichell) July 21, 2019

What happened?

On July 19, Yeng posted on social media about Yan's accident after cliff diving in Sugba Lagoon, a popular tourist spot in Siargao.

"After nung impact nagka-memory loss sya. Di nya maalala kung nasan kami, paano kami nakapunta sa Siargao at saan kami nagse-stay. Ang pinakanakatakot para sakin nung tinanong na nya kung anong taon ngayon. Di nya maalala. Pinilit kong ikalma sarili ko," she wrote.

(After the impact, he lost his memory. He could not remember where we were, how we got to Siargao, and where we were staying. But I got most afraid when he asked what year it was because he couldn't remember. I tried to calm myself.)

"Nakatawag naman agad ng ambulance yung bangkero namin (Salamat po mga Kuya!). Nadala namin si Yan sa first hospital sa Del Carmen. Chineck BP nya normal naman, tapos binigyan sya ng pain killer at neck brace dahil masakit ang leeg at ulo nya. Tapos sinabi samin nung medical personnel dun na kailangan daw dalhin sa Dapa Siargao Hospital dahil wala silang pang X-Ray at dun din daw mas kumpleto mga gamit. Nasa isip ko “bakit ganun? Sana meron din ditong equipments dahil malapit to sa tourist attractions na my cliff diving at prone to accidents.”. Dinrive kami ng ambulance ng mabilis to Dapa Hospital.

(Our boatman was able to get an ambulance. We brought Yan to the first hospital in Del Carmen. His BP was normal so he was given a pain killer and a neck brace. Then the medical personnel told us that we need to bring Yan to Dapa Siargao Hopsital because they didn't have an X-ray machine and the facilities there were more complete. I wondered what they was the case and I wished they proper equipment there because it was close to tourist attractions with cliff diving and prone to accidents. The ambulance brought us to Dampa Hospital.)

They stayed in the Dampa Hospital for over 3 1/2 hours because the X-ray machine operator wasn't around, so their first go had errors. The hospital, Yeng said, was also lacking in equipment and machines.

In the end, Yeng said that she wished that as Siargao's popularity rises, attention to medical facilities should also be addressed.

"Habang umaangat ang Siargao sa tourism sana umangat din ang kalidad ng mga Hospitals dito at ang kalidad ng serbisyo sa mga tao!" (As Siargao gains popularity, I hope that the hospitals in Siargao and its services also be addressed for the people.)

This wouldn't be the first time for Siargao's lack of proper medical facilities to take the spotlight. Broadcaster Karen Davila posted about the lack of facilities after her son got injured while surfing. She did not, however, direct her post towards the medical professionals on the island. Instead, she called on the local government unit and resort owners to act.

The Philippine healthcare system has many shortcomings that are especially evident in more rural areas. — Rappler.com