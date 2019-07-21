LOOK: Phil Younghusband weds Margaret Hall
MANILA, Philippines – Azkals striker Phil Younghusband wed his long-time girlfriend Margaret Hall over the weekend.
Nice Print Photography released a photo of the newly weds early morning on Sunday, July 21, in the Philippines.
The photography company, which also shot the couple's pre-nup, said Phil and Margaret were married in Canterbury, United Kingdom.
Phil announced his engagement to Margaret in December 2017. They have been dating for two years. – Rappler.com
