Published 2:46 PM, July 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Azkals striker Phil Younghusband wed his long-time girlfriend Margaret Hall over the weekend.

Nice Print Photography released a photo of the newly weds early morning on Sunday, July 21, in the Philippines.

The photography company, which also shot the couple's pre-nup, said Phil and Margaret were married in Canterbury, United Kingdom.

Phil announced his engagement to Margaret in December 2017. They have been dating for two years. – Rappler.com