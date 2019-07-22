The singer marries Brad Libanan after getting engaged in 2018

Published 11:26 AM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Asia's Got Talent runner-up Gerphil Flores married her fiance Brad Libanan on Sunday, July 21, in an intimate ceremony at the Manila Cathedral.

Talent manager and film producer Girlie Rodis shared photos of the wedding, which was attended also by celebrities such as Giselle Sanchez and Jose Mari Chan.



Gerphil and Brad confirmed they were getting married in July when they shared a video of their save the date from Nice Print Photography in June. The couple have been together for a few years.

Gerphil rose to fame when she auditioned for Asia's Got Talent in 2015. The classically trained singer was chosen by David Foster as his Golden buzzer during the competition.

Since the competition, Gerphil has performed in and outside of the Philippines. Last June 6, she shared that she graduated from the University of British Columbia. — Rappler.com