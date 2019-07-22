A family court approves the divorce of the former 'Descendants of the Sun' stars

Published 2:57 PM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The Song-Song couple is no more. On Monday, July 22, a family court has officially approved the divorce papers of Descendants of the Sun stars Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki.

According to a report from Yonhap, the Seoul Family Court settled the case during a closed-door session. No other details were given.

Song Hye-kyo's agency United Artists Agency in a statement said that under the divorce arrangement, there will be no division of property or settlement of money.

“The case has been settled [amicably] without any alimony payment or division of assets," the statement said.

In June, Song Joong-ki confirmed that he was divorcing his wife after almost 2 years of marriage. At that time, he released a statement, apologizing to their fans.

"I have begun the process of filing for divorce from Song Hye Kyo. Rather than denouncing one another and arguing over who is to blame, I hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up amicably," he said.

"I ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that it is difficult to discuss the details of my personal life, and I will recover from my current wounds and do my utmost as an actor to repay you through great productions in the future," he added.

The two got married in 2017, after their tandem rose following Descendants of the Sun. —Rappler.com