'Ginagawa naman ng pangulo natin ang lahat para sa ikabubuti ng bansa, para sa ikabubuti ng bawat Pilipino. Pero binabatikos pa rin,' says the actor

Published 6:27 PM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Phillip Salvador attended President Rodrigo Duterte's 4th State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22. In a chance interview, the Duterte supporter only had harsh words for the president's critics.

Phillip was asked by reporters what he expected from Duterte's speech.

"Simple lang. Ginagawa naman ng pangulo natin ang lahat para sa ikabubuti ng bansa, para sa ikabubuti ng bawat Pilipino. Pero binabatikos pa rin," he said.

(It's simple. The president is doing everything what's best for the country, what's best for every Filipino. But he still gets criticized.)

"Sa inyo pong lahat na bumabatikos, mamatay kayong lahat. Salamat po." (To those who continue to criticize and bash the president, you can all die. Thank you.)

Phillip, Robin, and Bayani Agbayani were spotted wearing the same barong. According to Robin, the 3 of them call themselves the 3 Musketeers.

Phillip is a known supporter of Duterte and newly-elected Senator Bong Go. He campaigned for Go during the midterm elections. — Rappler.com