Phillip Salvador to Duterte's critics: 'Mamatay kayong lahat'
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Phillip Salvador attended President Rodrigo Duterte's 4th State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22. In a chance interview, the Duterte supporter only had harsh words for the president's critics.
Phillip was asked by reporters what he expected from Duterte's speech.
"Simple lang. Ginagawa naman ng pangulo natin ang lahat para sa ikabubuti ng bansa, para sa ikabubuti ng bawat Pilipino. Pero binabatikos pa rin," he said.
(It's simple. The president is doing everything what's best for the country, what's best for every Filipino. But he still gets criticized.)
"Sa inyo pong lahat na bumabatikos, mamatay kayong lahat. Salamat po." (To those who continue to criticize and bash the president, you can all die. Thank you.)
Phillip, Robin, and Bayani Agbayani were spotted wearing the same barong. According to Robin, the 3 of them call themselves the 3 Musketeers.
Phillip is a known supporter of Duterte and newly-elected Senator Bong Go. He campaigned for Go during the midterm elections. — Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.