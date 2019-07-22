Lea and Rachelle perform two songs from the musical 'Chess' at the Palladium in London

Published 9:25 PM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Lea Salonga, who is currently on her UK concert tour, had no less than singer and West End actress Rachelle Ann Go as her guest.

In a video posted by YouTube user Samuel Ch. Zernig last July 21, Rachelle and Lea are seen performing two songs from the musical Chess.

On her Instagram stories, Rachelle said that she was initially only supposed to watch the concert. The Hamilton actress said that she was resting after losing her voice.

Rachelle was clearly overwhelmed after sharing the stage with the original Kim from Miss Saigon. The two performed together in 2014.

Rachelle, who is currently based in London has starred in Miss Saigon, where played the role of Gigi. She went on to play Fantine in Les Miserables and currently plays Eliza Schuyler in Hamilton. —Rappler.com