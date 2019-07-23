'Whatever concerns I had should have been coursed through the proper forum'

Published 8:09 AM, July 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Singer, actor, and vlogger Yeng Constantino on Monday, July 22, apologized for the "hurt" her posts and vlog may have caused towards a doctor and medical staff in Siargao.

"I would like to apologize to Dr. Esterlina Tan and the other medical staff for the hurt that my post and vlog has caused them. Whatever concerns I had should have been coursed through the proper forum. It was unfair to call her out on social media and I’m taking down the posts and the vlog immediately," she said in a Facebook post late Monday.

"I’m deeply sorry for the hurt I caused her at sa lahat ng mga medical professionals who were affected by my posts. There is no excuse. I will do my best to be more responsible next time," Yeng added.

What happened? Yeng got into trouble over the weekend after she posted a vlog and several social media posts in which she criticized the medical facilities and medical professionals in the island after husband Yan Asuncion got injured from cliff diving.

While users online understood the distress Yeng felt over what happened to Yan, they criticized her for "shaming" the doctor in the rural hospital. #NoToDoctorShaming trended in response to her posts.

"'Yung mga recent posts ko was brought about by my high emotions dahil sa nangyari sa aking asawa whose life at that time I thought was in grave danger. Pagkatapos kong kausapin ang mga taong malapit sa akin I realized I should have been more responsible in my posts," Yeng said in her apology.

(My recent posts were brought about by my high emotions because of what happened to my husband whose life at that time I thought was in grave danger. After speaking to people close to me I realized I should have been more responsible in my posts.) – Rappler.com