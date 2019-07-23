Is it time to say goodbye to your favorite 'Riverdale' couple?

Published 12:10 PM, July 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jughead and Betty no more? Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, the reel and real-life Riverdale couple has reportedly split up after 2 years of dating, according to US Weekly. E! News also reported as much.

According to US Weekly, multiple sources said that the Riverdale co-stars were seen "keeping their distance" from one another during an Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con event on Saturday, July 21. Those present said that the two mingled with their other cast mates, but hardly with each other.

Sprouse, 26, and Reinhart, 22, play the on-screen love team Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on CW's Riverdale. Rumors of their romantic relationship began in May 2017, when the two began posting about each other on social media.

In April 2018, the two went public with their off-screen romance. – Rappler.com