Julia herself has not spoken up on the rumors

Published 4:44 PM, July 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Dani Barretto defended her younger sister Julia from rumors and speculation linking her to Between Maybes co-star Gerald Anderson.

"Nag-usap lang sa party, at may chismosang nagdecide magpicture, cheating na agad? Bawal mag Hi sa isa't isa? Bawal magkamustahan? Cheating na agad 'yun?!" said Dani in a tweet on her private Twitter account.

(So they just spoke at a party and someone malicious took a photo, it's cheating right away? They can't say hi to each other? They're not allowed to check on each other? It's cheating right away?!")

Julia and Gerald starred in Between Maybes, which was set and shot in Japan.

Dani pointed out that the two are friends and denied anonymous poster's allegation that Julia and Gerald left the party in one vehicle.

What's happening?

Over the weekend, an anonymous user on Instagram posted a photo showing the 22-year-old Julia and 30-year-old Gerald at the birthday party of fellow artist Rayver Cruz.

This, coupled with cryptic posts by Gerald's girlfriend Bea Alonzo hinting at betrayal and hurt, led fans to speculate that the two had broken up.

Gerald and Bea have been in a relationship for several years.

Neither Gerald nor Julia had commented on the rumors swirling around them. Julia had thus far only posted a photo of herself on Instagram.

Julia's mother, Marjorie, has said she was mulling legal action against those who posted the photos. – Rappler.com