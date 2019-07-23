The celebrity posts on Instagram after Duterte's SONA

Published 5:27 PM, July 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino threw some subtle shade at ex-husband Phillip Salvador as she shared an Instagram post expressing her admiration for President Rodrigo Duterte in the wake of his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22.

Aquino shared a video with clips from Duterte's SONA along with a screenshot of an article reporting how Salvador wished death on the president's critics.

Aquino was once in a relationship with Salvador, who is the father of her eldest son, Josh.

She gave no further explanation about the video, but expressed her admiration for the president in the caption.

"Bakit si President Duterte kayang bigyang halaga ang hinaing ng lahat ng mga tao? Sa malalang traffic? Sa mahirap na pagbayad sa SSS, Pag-Ibig, Customs etc? Umaksyon sya at tinanggal yung mga palpak at corrupt sa Philhealth. Sinabihan tayo na pag may nakitang mali, karapatan nating mag reklamo at mag ingay dahil tayo ang nagpapa sweldo at nagpapa-andar sa gubyerno," she said.

(Why can President Duterte give value to the pleas of the people? To the bad traffic? To the challenges of paying for SSS, Pag-Ibig, Customs etc? Acted against the most inefficient and corrupt in Philheath. Told us that if we see anything wrong, it's our right to complain and voice out because we are the ones who fund and run the government.)

"Bakit yung pinaka makapangyarihan kayang umamin sa taong bayan na marami pang dapat ayusin? Matapang na umamin in 35 years sya mismo nahirapang labanan ang corruption. Napahanga nya ko... Kaya sana, tumulad na lang tayo sa pagka AUTHENTIC ni presidente Duterte, hindi nagyayabang, direcho magsalita," she continued.

(How does the most powerful admit to the people that there is still a lot to fix? Bravely admitted that in 35 years, he himself is having trouble fighting corruption. He impressed me...so hopefully we can just emulate president Duterte's authenticity, not boasting, speaking frankly.)

"We keep saying we deserve a better country, that starts with accountability. We can have a better [Philippines] BUT that starts with us," she ended, adding the hashtag "#krisfeels."

Aquino is the sister of former president Noynoy Aquino, who preceded Duterte and is the current chairman emeritus of the Liberal Party. – Rappler.com