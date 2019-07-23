Park Hae-jin is coming to Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans of Park Hae-jin now have an opportunity to meet their oppa – the South Korean actor is heading to Manila for a fan meet on September 21.
The fan meet will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.
Tickets are going on sale starting July 27 on Ticketnet.
Hae-jin is known for his roles in My Love from The Star, Cheese in the Trap, and Man to Man. It will be his first fan meeting in Manila.
He was previously in Manila in May to film a new show. – Rappler.com
