Julia evidently has no time for your drama

Published 2:45 PM, July 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Julia Barretto's name has been thrown around quite often this week, as the actress found herself in the middle of a social media scandal born out of a cryptic Instagram post in which Bea Alonzo allegedly throws shade at boyfriend (or ex?) Gerald Anderson, who is rumored to have cheated on her with Julia.

The supposed affair has set Twitter on fire (just in time for Leo season), with netizens proselytizing against cheating and performing the cancellation of errant parties – as Twitter tends to do when a celebrity is even just alleged to misbehave.

Julia, it appears, couldn't care less. She does, after all, have bigger things on her mind – that is, moving into her new home.

The actress – who has kept mum on the issue throughout, even as her sister Dani has spoken up in her defense – posted instead about how she feels about flying the coop.

"Enjoying the last few weeks in my bed before I move into my own home," she said.

"Nervous about the big responsibility but I am ready and excited for this new chapter in my life. So thankful, so blessed," she added.

She even left the comments section open, evidently not caring about what bashers – and there are quite a number of them – have to say.

Many netizens are speculating that Julia started an affair with Gerald, her Between Maybes co-star, who has been in a relationship with Bea for several years.

The rumors were fueled by a post by an anonymous Instagram user, showing the 22-year-old Julia and 30-year-old Gerald at the birthday party of fellow artist Rayver Cruz.

This, coupled with cryptic posts by Gerald's girlfriend Bea Alonzo hinting at betrayal and hurt, led fans to speculate that the two had broken up.

Like Julia, Gerald hasn't addressed the issue. However, Julia's sister Dani tweeted on her closed Twitter account:

"Nag-usap lang sa party, at may chismosang nagdecide magpicture, cheating na agad? Bawal mag Hi sa isa't isa? Bawal magkamustahan? Cheating na agad 'yun?!"

(So they just spoke at a party and someone malicious took a photo, it's cheating right away? They can't say hi to each other? They're not allowed to check on each other? It's cheating right away?!").

At the same time, Julia's mom Marjorie Barretto said she is mulling legal action against the person who posted the photos of Julia and Gerald. – Rappler.com